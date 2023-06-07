Kolhapur Violence: 'Connection Between Riots And Opposition Statements Will Be Investigated,' Says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the connection between the various statements being made by the oppsotion leaders and riots in different districts will be investigated; even as the opposition gunned for his resignation.

While referring to sudden sprout in incidents of flashing of Aurangzeb posters and the social media statuses, a visibaly furious Fadnavis also asked “from where did these progeny of Aurangeb has come to Maharashtra”. He, however, said that taking the law in hand won’t be tolerated.

Is there connection between Oppn statements and riots?: Fadnavis



“A prominent leader of opposition says that there would be riots in Kolhapur and that is immediately followed with incidents of glorifying Tipu and Aurangzeb. I’m surpised by this. Is there any connection between the statements and the incidents? Did anyone come forth suddenly or they were being led to it? We are investigating it,” Fadnavis said.



“I shall speak after the investigation is complete. But, the correlation is not so simple. We shall go to its root. It can not be mere coincidence when many people speak in one voice and a particular community immediately responds it while flaunting Aurangzeb. From where did these progeny of Aurangzeb suddenly spring up in Maharashtra,” he added.



Riots aimed at elections, says Ajit Pawar

Leader of Opposition in the state legislative assembly Ajit Pawar, while referring to the riots in different parts of the state and today’s incidents at Kolhapur, asked whether the divisive tactics are being engaged just with an eye on elections or the perpetrators have any other ulterior motives. “With the mobiles and social media it shouldn’t be too difficult to find the real perpetrators of the crime,” Pawar said. He also said that the police force is capable of handling such situation professionally and the need is that they should be trusted by the political leadership and given a free hand.



Ajit pawar also said that no one can support any Aurangzeb or Afzal Khan in Chhatrapati Shivaji maharaj’s Maharashtra and added that efforts to spread such news and misguiding people needs to be avoided.



Particular ideology behind all such incidents : Sharad Pawar

“There is no need to communalise an act and hit to roads if anyone is sending any message on mobile. The politicians are responsible for keeping harmony and peace. But, if politicians themselves are supporting such things that would be wrong,” NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said while accusing the ruling dispensation of supporting such acts.



While referring to incident in aurangabad, Pawar said that it is natural that an incident may lead to tension locally. But, when an incident in Aurangabad starts leading to tension in Pune, that is serious. While referring to attack on Churches in Odisha and some other states, Pawar said that such things happen due to one particular ideology which is detrimental to the society.



Act against those flounting posters of Aurangzeb: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut blamed the BJP for posters of Aurangzeb being flounted at the processions in the state and asked whether it was the ruling dispensation that is promoting such acts.



“Those hail Aurangzeb have no right to stay in this country. Balasaheb (Thackeray) used to say such people should go to Pakistan. We haven’t changed our stand. If you have guts you should take tough action against them. Shinde-Fadnavis call themselves those siding the pure Hindutva. But, if under their nose posters of Aurangzeb are being flaunted, is it not their failure,” Raut asked while speaking to reporters in Aurangabad.



I’m with Aurangzeb: Abu Azmi

Meanwhile, state president of Samajwadi Party and MLA Abu Azmi has said that he completely sides with Aurangzeb. In a tweet he said, “I’m completely on the side of Aurangzeb Rahematulla Alaih. If one looks at his history, they will know that he was a secular king who created the India from Afghanistan to Burma. There are several instances in the history where Hindu and Muslim rulers took different decisions. But, they are being painted in communal colour today for political benefit and the Godi media is to be blamed for this.”