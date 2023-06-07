Maharashtra: Kolhapur Becomes New Flash Point In Rising Communal Tension, Opposition Demands Fadnavis's Resignation

Kolhapur has recently emerged as the new flash point between the already polarised electorate with proliferation of hate-filled content on social media platforms. The situation unfolded when a group expressed admiration for Mughal king Aurangzeb on various social media groups, which prompted right-wing Hindu organisations to initiate protests. Subsequently, these demonstrations turned violent, with protesters resorting to pelting stones at the police. In response, the police had to employ tear gas and resort to lathi charges to restore order and ensure public safety.

To curb further unrest and misinformation, the district administration swiftly implemented preventive measures. These measures included a temporary ban on digital communication, resulting in the disruption of internet connectivity and SMS services for a period of 36 hours.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis have jointly appealed to the people to prioritise peace and refrain from taking the law into their own hands. They reiterated the government's stance that “those hail Aurangzeb won’t be forgiven”. Meanwhile, the opposition has targeted Fadnavis, holding him responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation throughout the state and calling for his resignation.

The aftermath of the recent riots in Akola, Western Vidarbha, and Ahmednagar district of Western Maharashtra has seen a concerning escalation of communal tensions. On Monday, reports emerged of individuals displaying posters of Aurangzeb during a procession, which further intensified the already heightened atmosphere. Adding to the tension, a group targeted a procession organized by Hindu organizations, pelting stones at them in Samnapur near Sangamner in Ahmednagar district on Tuesday evening.

Around the same time, it came to light that a group of young men in Kolhapur had images of Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan on their mobile devices as their status. This development further aggravated the situation, prompting Hindu organizations to announce plans for agitation on Wednesday. A prominent leader even expressed concern on Tuesday, warning that the tense environment in Kolhapur could potentially lead to riots.

Home Minister Fadnavis had has released orders for immediate action against the perpetrators of the crimes. However, on Wednesday morning, Hindu organizations called for a bandh in Kolhapur. The police had already imposed prohibitory orders and appealed to the public not to participate in any processions. Despite these measures and appeals, Hindu organizations proceeded with a massive procession.

Gathering in large numbers at 10 am at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, the participants raised slogans praising Shivaji Maharaj. Heavy police presence was deployed at the chowk, and authorities repeatedly urged the crowd to disperse. Initially, they allowed some time for the crowd to wait and return home peacefully. However, the group disregarded the appeals and insisted on continuing the procession.

In an unfortunate turn of events, a group infiltrated the Mutton Market area of the city and targeted shops with stone pelting. Some violent incidents also occurred in the vicinity of Shivaji Chowk. Despite continuous pleas from the police to maintain calm, the mob's aggression escalated. At around 12 noon, tear gas was deployed by the police to disperse the crowd at Malkar Tikti area, resulting in a swift clearance of the area. Additionally, the police conducted a lathi charge in Papachi Tikti and Tararani Road areas to disperse the unruly mobs.

Following the outbreak of violence in certain areas, the police took the decision to request internet service providers to suspend their services after noon. As the evening approached, tensions began to subside. Nevertheless, heavy police deployment remains in place at prominent locations throughout the city, ensuring the maintenance of law and order.

The situation is now completely under control, according to district collector Rahul Rekhawar. The administration is closely monitoring the entire district, with significant police presence and adequate deployment of forces at sensitive areas. This comprehensive approach aims to maintain peace and security while preventing any further incidents.

While blaming Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis for failure in maitaining law and order situation, State Congress President Nana Patole demanded his resignation. “The Shinde-Fadnavis government, which came to power by deceit, has completely failed in maintaining law and order situation in the state. Criminals are being emboldened and police are failing in action. After the efforts to spread riots last month failed, now the atmosphere is being vitiated in the name of Aurangzeb. Fadnavis should own the responsibility for all this and resign,” Patole said.

He also added that since Fadnavis is handling charge of six crucial ministries and is also guardian minister of six districts, he has not been able to do justic to his duties as a Home Minister.

Shiv Sena (UBT) too gunned for Fadnavis and said that it appears to be a clear attempt to create riot-like situation across the state. "These incidents have been coming to fore repeatedly over past 10 months. It needs to be thoroughly investigated who is behind all these incidents,” Adv Anil Parab said.