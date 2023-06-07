WATCH: WhatsApp Status Messages Lead To Riots In Kolhapur; Police Lathi-charge Miscreants

WATCH: Communal Clashes Erupt In Kolhapur Over Aurangzeb's Photo; Police Resort To Lathi-Charge | FPJ

Kolhapur city witnessed a violent clash between two groups of which one is affiliated with Hindutva organisations. The dispute arose over the display of Aurangzeb's photo in the city. Members of a Hindutva group took to the streets, raising their voices against the perceived insult on Wednesday and the large gathering on the streets escalated the agitation, leading to clashes. The situation further deteriorated when the police resorted to lathi-charges to control the protesters seeking to disperse them.

Intensified Social Media Posts Trigger Tension in Kolhapur

Controversial post on social media hailing Aurangzeb sparked the communal tension in Kolhapur on Tuesday, June 6. Following that clashes broke out between two communities.

Subsequently, the Hindutva organisations had called for protests on Wednesday and the demonstrators had gathered around Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk and Mahapalika Chowk in the city.

The protests not only remained confined to the streets but also witnessed instances of stone-pelting. They hurled stones at police vehicles as well. Consequently, the agitation escalated on a larger scale. As the situation went out of control, the police had to resort to lathi-charges against the protesters to regain control.

Youth Involved in Clashes and Rising Tension in Kolhapur

Several young individuals in Kolhapur uploaded objectionable status and lavished praises on Aurangzeb. Two groups confronted each other, with incidents of stone-pelting occurring in the second square of the city, Town Hall, and the Laxmipuri area.

Due to the heightened incidents and to ensure law and order, the police deployed a significant force at the site of the incident. However, the escalated situation resulted in the police resorting to lathi-charges to restore order.

Deputy CM on Glorification of Aurangzeb

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also commented on the ongoing clashes in Kolhapur. He stated, "We understand the concerns raised. The mistakes made will be rectified. The sudden glorification of Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan, or any other historical figures in various districts is not acceptable to us. It is clear to us. There have been attempts from the opposition to create conflicts. We will investigate how the glorification of Aurangzeb has occurred."

CM Eknath Shinde Says Accused Will Be Duly Punished

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reacting to the incidentssaid, "It's the government's responsibility to maintain law and order in the state. I also appeal to the public for peace and calm. Police investigation is underway and action will be taken against those found guilty."