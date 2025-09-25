Maharashtra Unveils Investor-Friendly Shipbuilding Policy At 3rd Global Ports & Shipping Summit |

Mumbai: Maharashtra offers vast opportunities for investment in the shipbuilding and port sectors, supported by the state’s dedicated shipbuilding policy, said Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane. He urged investors to take advantage of this policy and contribute to the development of the state’s shipbuilding industry.

About The Event

Rane was speaking at the inauguration of the 3rd Global Ports and Shipping Summit held at Taj Santacruz. The event was attended by Transport and Ports Department Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Sethi, Belgium’s Consul General Frank Geerkens, Norway’s Consul General Monica Nagelgaard, and representatives from several companies.

Highlighting the Centre’s major investment push in the maritime sector, Rane noted that Maharashtra is the first state in India to formulate its own shipbuilding policy. “This will enable Maharashtra to lead the nation in shipbuilding and port development. The state will extend full support to investors in this sector,” he said.

He added that Maharashtra has its own MCZE committee to simplify environmental clearances for projects, ensuring faster approvals. With industry-friendly policies, Maharashtra offers better facilities compared to other states, he emphasized, assuring that the government would take necessary steps to ensure timely implementation of projects.

The minister further said that world-class waterways will be developed in Maharashtra to promote water transport, which will save both time and fuel while strengthening the economy. A water metro will soon be launched in Mumbai to ease transport congestion, while new Ro-Ro services will connect Mumbai and the Konkan region. “Maharashtra has the capacity to lead the shipbuilding industry, and the government will extend full cooperation in terms of investment and tariff structures,” Rane said.

Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Sethi stated that ports and shipping contribute significantly to the national economy. He pointed out that Maharashtra’s minor ports are already handling large cargo volumes and offer tremendous investment potential. The state is also participating in the Vadhavan project and will promote cluster-based development for industry expansion.

Through this summit, Maharashtra has set a clear direction for maritime growth, with investor-friendly policies, robust infrastructure, and strong support from both the Centre and state governments. The state is poised to emerge as a key hub for shipbuilding and maritime transport in the future.

