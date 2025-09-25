Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Left Bloodied After Violent Brawl At Navratri Dandiya Event In Goregaon's NESCO | Video

A 19-year-old teenager was brutally injured in a fight at the Navratri Dandiya celebrations held at the NESCO Compound in Goregaon East on Wednesday night, September 26. The victim, identified as Jenil Barbaya, was attacked by a group of participants during the festive gathering.

The incident disrupted the otherwise joyous atmosphere of the Navratri night, leaving many shocked and concerned about safety at such large-scale events.

𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐭 𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐂𝐎 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢 |

• 19 year old Jenil Barbaya has been admitted to ICU into Tunga Hospital in Goraswadi, Malad West for… pic.twitter.com/vpupEnO2vv — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) September 25, 2025

Victim Rushed to Hospital

Following the assault, Jenil was taken to Tunga Hospital in Malad West. He was admitted to the ICU after being found unconscious. Doctors later confirmed that he had regained consciousness and was out of danger, though he had suffered multiple head injuries.

His father, Rupesh Barbaya, said that the dispute began when one of the youths struck Jenil during the Dandiya dance. On questioning the act, Jenil was attacked by the group, leading to severe injuries.

Video Shows Chaos at Venue

A video circulating on social media platform X shows Jenil injured and bleeding from his nose, with panic spreading across the venue. The visuals highlight the chaos as participants tried to intervene while others gathered around in shock.

The footage has sparked debate over crowd management and safety arrangements at Navratri venues across Mumbai.

Police Detain Youths, But They Escape

Mumbai Police initially detained three youths following the clash. However, reports suggest that the culprits managed to escape from the police van shortly after being taken into custody. An investigation into the matter is underway, and further updates are awaited.

Larger Issue of Group Clashes at Dandiya Nights

This incident is not isolated. Multiple videos from NESCO have surfaced, showing how certain groups dominate dance areas, preventing smaller groups or individuals from participating. Such territorial behaviour has led to frequent arguments and clashes, undermining the inclusive spirit of Navratri.

What has angered many festival-goers is the sheer mismanagement at the venue. With singer Parthiv Gohil performing at the event, organisers allegedly oversold tickets to maximise profits, far beyond what the space could handle. This created overcrowding, chaos, and a complete breakdown of security and crowd control.

Regular attendees also pointed out that ever since Falguni Pathak shifted her shows from Borivali to Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, NESCO has become the next best option for revellers from north Mumbai areas such as Malad, Kandivali and Borivali. However, instead of ensuring a safe and welcoming environment, the organisers have been accused of cashing in on demand by selling extra tickets without planning adequate arrangements.

Families and youngsters who had paid the same entry fee were left feeling cheated, as fights broke out and groups began controlling dance areas like private territories. Many are now demanding stricter action against the organisers, calling for accountability and better safety protocols at upcoming Navratri events.