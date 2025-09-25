 Palghar: Bamboo Lanterns For Diwali Turn Traditional Craft Into Self-Reliance For 45 Women
Megha ParmarUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: As the festive spirit of Diwali approaches, a quiet revolution is illuminating more than just homes in Palghar. In the remote Tetawali village of Vikramgad taluka, a 45-member collective is busy crafting intricate bamboo lanterns and decorative items, turning a traditional art form into a path to self-reliance.

Operating under the name Bamboo Handicraft Self-Help Women Group, these artisans are working day and night with meticulous attention to detail. Each piece is a testament to their dedication, with the simple bamboo taking on beautiful shapes, vibrant colors, and delicate designs.

“We never imagined that bamboo, something so simple, could become a livelihood for us,” said one of the group members. “The organization taught us the techniques, and today we make lanterns and decorative items while managing our homes and farms. This craft has made us truly self-reliant.”

The women received their specialized training from the local NGO Keshav Srushti, which has been guiding them in bamboo handicrafts since 2019. The partnership has helped the women refine their skills and find a market for their unique creations, ensuring that their hard work translates into tangible empowerment.

Looking ahead, the group is ambitious, with plans to expand its offerings. They are already experimenting with new designs and styles to attract a wider range of buyers, ensuring that the light of their entrepreneurship continues to shine brightly for years to come.

Palghar: Bamboo Lanterns For Diwali Turn Traditional Craft Into Self-Reliance For 45 Women

Palghar: Bamboo Lanterns For Diwali Turn Traditional Craft Into Self-Reliance For 45 Women

