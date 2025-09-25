 Maharashtra: Minister Yogesh Kadam Inspects Flood Damage In Renapur Taluka
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Minister Yogesh Kadam Inspects Flood Damage In Renapur Taluka

Maharashtra: Minister Yogesh Kadam Inspects Flood Damage In Renapur Taluka

Minister of State Yogesh Kadam visited Motegaon in Renapur taluka to inspect the damage caused by heavy rains to farms and houses. He interacted with farmers and assured them of immediate relief measures.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Minister Yogesh Kadam Inspects Flood Damage In Renapur Taluka |

Mumbai: Minister of State Yogesh Kadam visited Motegaon in Renapur taluka to inspect the damage caused by heavy rains to farms and houses. He interacted with farmers and assured them of immediate relief measures.

Later, he visited Poharegaon, where floods from the Manjara river had caused significant damage. Kadam reviewed the losses, including crop destruction, livestock distress, and collapsed houses, and promised timely government assistance.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Pulls Down 11,563 Illegal Banners In Post-Ganeshotsav Drive As State Accepts Justice...
article-image

The visit was attended by Ousa-Renapur Sub-Divisional Officer Avinash Korde, Renapur Tehsildar Prashant Thorat, Group Development Officer Sumit Jadhav, Shiv Sena Contact Head Adv. Balwantrao Jadhav, and Latur District Head Sachin Dani, among others.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Accused Of Forcing Female Students To His Quarters, FIR Registered In Delhi
Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Accused Of Forcing Female Students To His Quarters, FIR Registered In Delhi
Car Explodes In Israel's Tel Aviv, Several Injured - VIDEO
Car Explodes In Israel's Tel Aviv, Several Injured - VIDEO
R. Madhavan Says 'Not Ashamed' Of The Most Expensive Purchase: No Luxury Cars, Diamonds Or Bungalow, Here's What Is!
R. Madhavan Says 'Not Ashamed' Of The Most Expensive Purchase: No Luxury Cars, Diamonds Or Bungalow, Here's What Is!
Stock Markets Extend Losses For Fifth Day; Sensex Sinks 556 Points, Nifty Ends Under 25,000 Mark
Stock Markets Extend Losses For Fifth Day; Sensex Sinks 556 Points, Nifty Ends Under 25,000 Mark

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Plans To Introduce 50+ Electric Buses For Airport-City Transport Ahead Of...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Plans To Introduce 50+ Electric Buses For Airport-City Transport Ahead Of...

Mumbai: CSMIA Passengers Move From Traditional Counters To Self-Check-In & Baggage Drop, DigiYatra...

Mumbai: CSMIA Passengers Move From Traditional Counters To Self-Check-In & Baggage Drop, DigiYatra...

Palghar: Locals Protest Against Jindal Port At Murbe Bay, Cite ‘Scientific Errors’ In Report

Palghar: Locals Protest Against Jindal Port At Murbe Bay, Cite ‘Scientific Errors’ In Report

Maharashtra: Solapur Division Of Central Railway Ensures Passenger Safety Amid Flood-Like Conditions

Maharashtra: Solapur Division Of Central Railway Ensures Passenger Safety Amid Flood-Like Conditions

After Malegaon Acquittal, Lt Col Purohit Promoted As Colonel; 'Brilliant' Officer's Rightful Rise...

After Malegaon Acquittal, Lt Col Purohit Promoted As Colonel; 'Brilliant' Officer's Rightful Rise...