Maharashtra: Minister Yogesh Kadam Inspects Flood Damage In Renapur Taluka |

Mumbai: Minister of State Yogesh Kadam visited Motegaon in Renapur taluka to inspect the damage caused by heavy rains to farms and houses. He interacted with farmers and assured them of immediate relief measures.

Later, he visited Poharegaon, where floods from the Manjara river had caused significant damage. Kadam reviewed the losses, including crop destruction, livestock distress, and collapsed houses, and promised timely government assistance.

The visit was attended by Ousa-Renapur Sub-Divisional Officer Avinash Korde, Renapur Tehsildar Prashant Thorat, Group Development Officer Sumit Jadhav, Shiv Sena Contact Head Adv. Balwantrao Jadhav, and Latur District Head Sachin Dani, among others.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/