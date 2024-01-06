Know Everything About The Town Planning Schemes Around Navi Mumbai International Airport

Navi Mumbai International Airport |

Navi Mumbai: Even as the work on the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is on in full swing, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has pulled up its sleeves and taken up on war footing the development of Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA). While 174 villages within 25 km radius of the proposed airport falls within NAINA, the CIDCO would not be developing gaothans which already has habitat and would not need planning agency’s interference in further development.

“Of these 174 villages, 80 villages are likely to fall under the jurisdiction of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) since it has also taken development of certain areas. If these villages go under MMRDA, then CIDCO will be left with the development of 94 villages. The decision regarding remaining villages going within MMRDA jurisdiction is likely to be taken soon,” a senior CIDCO official said on condition of anonymity.

The official added that irrespective of the decision regarding these 80 villages, the CIDCO administration is in the process of finalizing plan for the development of the area. “We have finalized in all 12 town planning schemes (TPS) to develop NAINA. Of these, infrastructural development of TPS 1 is complete. We are in the process of floating tenders for TPS 2-8 and this process is likely to be completed within next two months,” the official said.

Development Of TPS 2-8 Will Begin Soon

Once the tenders are floated and contractor chosen, the infrastructure development of TPS 2-8 will begin immediately and would be completed within stipulated time, the official added.

While giving environmental clearance for the proposed NMIA, the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) laid a major condition to the CIDCO wherein it stated that the masterplan and development plan of Navi Mumbai shall be revised and recast in view of the airport development. It also asked the CIDCO to ensure that no unplanned or haphazard growth comes around the proposed airport.

The project does not entail the land acquisition process, but proposes land pooling by villagers wherein CIDCO, the Special Planning Authority for the project, gets to keep 60% of the land for infrastructure development while the project affected people get the remaining 40% with 2.5 FSI. CIDCO does not have to pay any monetary compensation to the villagers.