BJP's Ritu Tawde Takes Oath As Mayor Of Mumbai - WATCH

Mumbai: BJP's Ritu Tawade Takes Oath As BMC Mayor - WATCH |

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ritu Tawde on Wednesday, February 11, took oath as the Mayor of Mumbai. The corporator from Ghatkopar took over the civic body marks a monumental political transition, ending the 25-year dominance of the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and returning a BJP leader to the city's highest ceremonial post after 44 years.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In her address, she called the moment great honour and responsibility., adding that her priority would be to keep the city clean and safe. She said that it would be her determination to create an effective plan for women's empowerment, employment, and the care of senior citizens, as well as the poor and needy. She also assured everyone that she would give more importance to service than to politics.

Her oath-taking came just moments after the Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani formally declared Tawde as the unopposed Mayor of Mumbai after Shiv Sena UBT chose not to field a candidate against her.

Tawde is a two-term corporator from Ward 132 in Ghatkopar, an area with a sizeable Gujarati voter base. Despite belonging to the Maratha community, she has managed to win support across communities in the ward, a factor party leaders say reflects her accessibility and consistent local presence. She began her political career in the Congress and joined the BJP in 2012, and has since become one of the party’s most prominent Marathi faces.

In the polls to the 227-member BMC, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while Shiv Sena won 29 seats. The ruling alliance, with a combined strength of 118 corporators, is past the halfway mark of 114 and is well placed to secure the mayor's post. The Sena (UBT), which ruled the civic body for 25 years since 1997, won 65 seats, while its allies, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), won six and one seat, respectively.

Among other parties, the Congress won 24 seats, AIMIM eight, the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) three, and the Samajwadi Party two. Two independent candidates also won in the high-stakes election, held after a nine-year gap. The BMC commissioner was serving as the state government-appointed administrator since March 7, 2022, following the end of the previous term.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/