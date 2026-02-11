 'Modi, Modi vs Thackeray, Thackeray' Chants Erupt In BMC House Ahead Of Mayoral Elections - WATCH
Ahead of Mumbai’s mayoral election, Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP corporators raised rival slogans inside the BMC House. Sena UBT members chanted “Thackeray, Thackeray,” asserting loyalty to their leadership, while BJP corporators responded with “Modi, Modi” and “Deva Bhau,” turning the civic body session into a charged political showdown.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
Mumbai: Ahead of Mumbai’s mayoral election, corporators of Shiv Sena UBT and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised chants of “Thackeray, Thackeray,” and "Modi Modi and Deva Bhau" in the BMC House on Wednesday, February 11.

In the visuals shared, Sena UBT corporators raised chants of “Thackeray, Thackeray,” reaffirming their loyalty to the Thackeray leadership, while in response, the BJP corporators are seen raising slogans of “Modi, Modi and Deva Bhau."

Not just this, the Congress party, which won 24 seats in the BMC, entered the civic house wearing a mask on their face to protest against the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai.

In the 2026 BMC elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 89 seats while its alliance partner, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, secured 29 seats. With this backing, the BJP-led Mahayuti secured a total of 119 seats, putting the alliance in a ruling position.

On the other hand, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), which ruled the civic body for 25 years from 1997 to 2022, won 65 seats, while its allies, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), won six and one seat, respectively.

On February 7, the BJP nominated Ritu Tawde to become Mumbai's mayor and the party's first in four decades. Tawde's elevation marks the BJP’s return to the post after 44 years, the last being Prabhakar Pai in 1982-83.

Since March 2022, the BMC commissioner was serving as the state government-appointed administrator, following the end of the previous term. The BMC is the country's richest civic body, with its budget for the 2025-26 pegged at Rs 74,450 crore, which is higher than that of some smaller states.

