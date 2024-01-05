Navi Mumbai: m-Police System Revolutionising Law Enforcement By Swift Convictions & Enhanced Efficiency

Navi Mumbai: With an aim to significantly reduce the time taken for conviction and quicker resolution of cases, the Navi Mumbai police have started implementing revolutionary tool m-POLICE since March 2023. The digital method is set to transform the traditional approach of investigation, marking a significant step in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of policing in the satellite city.

The m-POLICE system journey started since 2017 from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Range under the mentorship of the then IG Milind Bharambe, who is currently the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner. Since then m-POLICE system has evolved to enterprise level due constant research and enhancement.

What is m-POLICE system?

m-POLICE is an integrated digital platform that leverages advanced technologies to streamline and expedite the process of crime conviction. This initiative defines how smart policing can help in meeting the day-to-day challenges faced by the law enforcement personnel in improving the performance.

Under its Mission Conviction initiative, the Navi Mumbai police have started implementing Nelson system, which is aimed at improving investigation by the personnel between the ranks. It revolved around the 1-1-1 system – one police station, one official, one case. It means every investigation officer of a police station would get one case every month on a rotational basis.

“The official will have to close the case, from proper investigation to evidence collection to witness identification to issuing summons to accused being punished within a month and proceed to the next case. This would not only help in improving the conviction rate, but also the individual performance of the police official,” a senior police official said not wishing to be named.

m-POLICE has 138% disposal rate of pending cases

Stating that the case disposal rate has gone up considerably since implementation of the m-POLICE, the official said that with the implementation of the Nelson system, there is 138 per cent disposal rate of pending cases thereby improving the output of the investigation officers.

“Normally in a police station with 100 personnel, 10 to 15 are investigation officers (IOs) which sometimes becomes insufficient considering the number of cases. Every police station needs to have more IOs so that conviction increases and proper investigation is done. With the implementation of this new system, other staff of the police station can also be used for investigation that will help resolve the case within stipulated time,” the official added.

The user-friendly application has been conceived exclusively for the police personnel under Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate jurisdiction. Developed, implemented and operated by Thane-based firm Sanpri Technologies, the system is hosted at Secure Cloud by government-empanelled service provider. It has different functions using which police personnel perform their duties diligently and effectively.

Through Yatharth, a digital evidence recorder, the official can record video and click the photograph of the accused and the spot where the crime has happened. The device also helps in recording the finger prints which are tamper-proof and admissible in the court of law as evidence. It also helps in timely filing of the chargesheet as also taking the victim and accused for hearing.

“We have also provided IBikes, the first responder bikes, to our staff that help the officers to reach the crime spot on time, block the area and conduct preliminary investigations before the investigating team reaches. As on today we have provided 6 Ibikes with two officials on each who are given proper training to operate the system as also conduct scientific evolution of the evidence. Ibikes are operated round-the-clock helping investigating officers act swiftly and speedily,” the official added.

System also saves court's time

Through Epairavi, the police officials can send digital summons to the witness thereby saving the time. “The concerned official sends an SMS wherein the details of the point of contact are mentioned. If the witness reaches on time then the CP office calls and confirms the same and submits a report to the court accordingly. If the witness is not available and unable to reach the court in time, then the hearing is postponed saving the precious time of the court,” the official said.

There are other functions available on the application such as Integrated Grievance Redressal Management System (IGRMS); Samadhan for addressing administrative issues of the policemen; Welfare for scholarships and other facilities available for police personnel and their families; Pagar for payslip and salary related issues; Broadcast Message for any VIP movement or any morcha to be held in the city; Service Book that includes all minute details of every policemen from his or her appointment to retirement.

“We also have an advanced GPS tracking system to track all 48 vehicles that are operated within Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate jurisdiction. Besides Sagar Rakshak for coastal security, we also have eAwas wherein solutions regarding housing for police staff are given. Similarly, m-POLICE app also has facilities for maintaining annual confidential report (ACRs) of the staff as also visitors’ management system that tracks and records visitor movement within CP office and other police stations,” the official added.

'Equitable distribution of work'

The Navi Mumbai police currently has 40 Yatharth devices and contemplates to increase it to 100. The m-POLICE application has been recognised by the Office of the Director General of Maharashtra Police. By embracing the digital innovation, the police force is poised to achieve higher levels of efficiency, accuracy, and responsiveness in maintaining public safety.

“Nelson system is something I believe which will cause equitable distribution of work. I had implemented it in all the four districts of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Range as IG. When I took charge as Commissioner of Police in Navi Mumbai, I thought the system and m-POLICE application would be the perfect way to improve conviction rate as also maintain law and order in the satellite city. I am happy that the system is giving us very good results and that police officials are adapting to this technology and performing exceedingly well,” Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said.