Navi Mumbai: IAS Officer, Brother Allegedly Thrash Airtel Employees Over WiFi Connection Issue In Ghansoli; Case Filed |

Navi Mumbai: In a shocking incident from Navi Mumbai, two Airtel engineers were reportedly assaulted by the deputy secretary of the state water supply and sanitation department, and his brother at their residence in Ghansoli on December 30. The victims, both engineers, Bhushan Gujar and Sagar Mandhare, had arrived to fix the accused's internet router. The accused have been identified as Aman Mittal and his brother Devesh.

Case Filed Against Bureaucrat & Brother; No Arrests Yet

An FIR has been filed against Aman Mittal, an IAS officer of the 2015 batch and his brother Devesh for the alleged act of violence. The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV, while no arrests have been made in the case. Interestingly, the Mittal brothers have also filed a cross-complaint, claiming physical abuse by the engineers.

What Happened Exactly?

Bhushan Gujar, one of the victims spoke to an English daily and explained that the Mittals had requested a router connection on December 30. After initial setup by engineer Amritesh Singh, complaints arose, leading to another engineer, Sagar Mandhare, being sent. The altercation escalated into physical assault, prompting Bhushan to inform seniors and rush to the scene.

Upon reaching the Mittal residence, Bhushan witnessed Aman physically assaulting Sagar. Attempts to resolve the issue failed, resulting in further violence. The Mittals allegedly called the police, and a constable arrived, adding to the chaos. The engineers were forced to pay for the WiFi router through UPI.

Injuries And Cross-Complaint

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the victim, Bhushan suffered a fractured toe and grave injuries during the assault. Sagar, the other victim, suffered severe physical abuse, including being sat on, twisted limbs and use of pipes and rods during assault. Aman Mittal's FIR, however, presents a different version, claiming verbal abuse and physical attacks by the engineers.

Ongoing Investigation

Rajendra Kote Patil, a senior inspector at Rabale police station, told HT that serving notices to Aman and Devesh Mittal for an inquiry. Both parties have filed cases against each other, and the investigation is ongoing. He also stated that the necessary evidence is collected, including CCTV footage. The severity of the engineers' injuries has been acknowledged by the police.