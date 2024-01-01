'Maaro S**le Ko!': Shocking Video Shows Navi Mumbai Police Officer Beaten With Sticks By Truck Drivers Protesting Against Amended Motor Vehicle Act

Screengrab | FPJ

Protests by truck drivers against the amended Motor Vehicle Act took a shocking turn when they assaulted a police officer with sticks on JNPA Road in Navi Mumbai. The harrowing incident happened on Monday when the police had gone to Ulwe where the protesters were agitating against the amended Motor Vehicle Act.

Upon seeing the law enforcement officials, the agitators manhandled the police officials. The protesters also disrupted the vehicular movement and damaged some cars, police said.

Warning: Strong language. Viewer discretion advised.

Truck drivers arrested

The protest was organised by truck drivers on the JNPA road, specifically in the vicinity of Kombadbhuje village. The protesters were trying to block the road since morning.

"On getting information, our official went on the spot to ensure that no untoward incident happens. However, some truckers went berserk and attacked the police officials. We have registered an offence under relevant sections and arrested 40 protesting truck drivers. Further investigations are on," DCP Vivek Pansare said.

Protests across India

Drivers across the country have launched a protest against the increase in jail terms in 'hit-and-run' cases under the new Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023. As per the new law, hit-and-run cases can attract a 10-year jail term and a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

In key amendments to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, the government also said that the fitness renewal certificates will be valid for two years for up to eight-year-old vehicles and one year for older vehicles under certain conditions.