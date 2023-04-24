Kharghar Tragedy: Plea seeks FIR, Ambadas Danve demands thorough probe

PTI

Mumbai: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking that criminal action should be initiated against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and social worker Dattatreya Dharmadhikari for negligence resulting in the deaths of 14 persons during the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony on April 14.

The PIL filed by advocate Shaila Kanthe, 45, through advocate Nitin Satpute, alleges that the tragedy occurred due to mismanagement and inaction by the Kharghar police, New Mumbai Commissioner of Police and the Director General of Police.

As there was no action, she filed a petition

On April 20, Kanthe lodged a complaint with the Director General of Information and Public Relations. As there was no action, she filed a petition. She also mentioned that several videos that went viral showed that there was a stampede-like situation.

The petition states that the authorities went ahead despite knowing that the event could spread Covid and expose lakhs of people to the scorching sun. It demands that Dharmadhikari should take responsibility and return the award. It also seeks a refund of ₹14 crore from the organiser for wasting public money.

Demand for a high-level probe

Meanwhile, a delegation led by the Leader of Opposition in the state council, Ambadas Danve, met Governor Ramesh Bais and demanded a high-level probe. The delegation also met Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) Milind Bharambe and demanded a thorough investigation.

Danve asked the CP whether the organiser followed the guidelines for such events and what action would be initiated. He alleged that despite spending ₹14 crore on the event, it was planned poorly and even senior political leaders of the ruling party failed to gauge the severity.

“The state government is trying to cover up the tragedy. This man-made disaster tarnishes the image of Maharashtra. The facts behind the incident must come before the people,” said Danve, who was accompanied by Thane MP Rajan Vichare, Vitthal More, Raigad district president of Shiv Sena (UBT) and other party leaders. After the meeting he said the Governor has assured them of positive action.

