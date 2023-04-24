Kharghar tragedy: Kin of 14 deceased get compensation | ANI

The families of 14 persons who died due to heat stroke at the Maharashtra Bhushan Award Ceremony in Kharghar were given Rs 5 lakh compensation from Chief Minister’s Relief Funds, informed Panvel Tehsil office. The payment was made on April 21 while the incident took place on April 16.

Panvel Tehsildar Vijay Talekar informed that Rs. 5 lakh rupees each have been deposited in the accounts of the heirs of the 14 people who died of heatstroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony at Kharghar.

The Chief Minister's Relief Fund grant was distributed to the families of the deceased, as announced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to post-mortem reports, 12 of the dead had not eaten in the last six to seven hours. Hospitals in Navi Mumbai are currently treating recovering patients.

However, the opposition has demanded that a case of culpable homicide be registered against the government in the Kharghar heat stroke case.