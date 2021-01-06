Khar New Year's Eve Murder: Diya's statements unreliable

Khar Police are most likely to ask for an extended custody of the two youths arrested for the brutal murder of 19-year-old Jhanvi Kukreja. Police claim that the prime accused, Shree Jogdhankar, 22, who had mysteriously sustained injuries during the incident, had been at the hospital for treatment, due to which police couldn't interrogate him. While Diya has started slowly revealing what had happened that night, police said that her statements are not reliable as she was withholding information for the first two days.

According to a senior police official, police are awaiting the forrsong examination of the murdered teen as well the accused duo, as the mysterious injuries sustained by Shree are largely unaccounted for. "Shree had sustained a head injury, rib fracture, scratches on the back and hand injury, which does not add up to the sequence of events. After Shree is discharged from hospital, we will interrogate him as well and then corroborate those facts with Diya's statement, which will help us with recreation of events," said the official.

An officer close to the investigation said that Kukreja was allegedly upset with Diya and Shree's closeness, after which she raised her voice. Diya, however, was largely infuriated and left the terrace, after which Shree followed her. "To check on Diya, Jhanvi followed, only to be brutally murdered on the second floor, states the circumstantial evidence. The forensic report of all three youths will shed light on if Jhanvi was sexually assaulted, if they were under influence of drugs and explain how Shree sustained the injuries," officer added.

Police also said that Shree had banged Jhanvi's head against the railing repeatedly, but needed some clarity how her body ended up on the ground floor, as to whether she was dragged or pushed. "The staircase was dimly lit, but the doctors have claimed that Jhanvi's injuries are homicidal and not accidental. There were bloodstains on the staircase and experts have collected samples to ascertain which bloodstain is whose as all three youths were bleeding," police added.