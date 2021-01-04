New Year's Eve killing: Khar police await autopsy report to probe rape angle

The Khar Police is awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain if 19-year-old Jhanvi Kukreja was sexually assaulted before being brutally killed by her friends, Shree Jogdhankar, 22, and Diya Padalkar, 18.

On Sunday, police had taken Diya at her residence to collect a few evidence in connection to the case. Meanwhile, police are still trying to piece together the sequence of events as the arrested duo have been tight lipped about the incident and motive.

Four days after the teen was killed by her best friend and a boy, police are yet to get a confession from the arrested duo. Sources claimed that neither Shree nor Diya have been clearly saying what happened on the New Years Eve that led to Jhanvi's brutal murder. A senior police official said that Jhanvi was found in a critical position on the ground, and only a detailed postmortem report can shed light if the teen was sexually assaulted before being murdered.

Meanwhile, police had brought Diya at her residence in Santacruz (W) on Sunday evening to collect some evidence that could establish a link and ascertain a motive for murder. Jhanvi's mother, who treated Diya like one of her own, was disheartened to learn about her involvement in Jhanvi's murder. "If Diya saw what was happening, why did she never bang the doors of the residents? How could she leave Jhanvi in a pool of blood and leave the premise to get herself checked for the injury? What happened that she or the other friends never informed us about Jhanvi's death," asked Nidhi Kukreja, Jhanvi's mother.

"We still have no clue or clarity as to what happened that night. Our daughter was always looking out for Diya and was looking for her even in the last hour of her life, fearing that Diya was going to hurt herself in an inebriated condition," added Nidhi. While police have circumstantial evidence claiming that Shree was the one who assaulted and hit Jhanvi on the second floor of eight-storied Bhagwati Heights on 14th Road in Khar (W).