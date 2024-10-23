 Karnala-Sai-Chirner New Town Unveiled As Third Mumbai By MMRDA
Karnala-Sai-Chirner New Town Unveiled As Third Mumbai By MMRDA

Karnala-Sai-Chirner New Town Unveiled As Third Mumbai By MMRDA

Bhalchandra ChorghadeUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 03:42 AM IST
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has officially unveiled the name for Third Mumbai as Karnala-Sai-Chirner New Town (KSC New Town)

Also known as Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) and originally announced in 2013, the new town is designed to manage haphazard growth around the forthcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. Covering 323.44 sq km, this township is set to incorporate Smart City features, sources said.

The new town covers 324 sq km and comprises 124 villages, with 80 under Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), 33 under the Khopta New Town Notified Area, two under the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Plan, and nine under the Raigad Regional Plan.

The state government had recently designated MMRDA as the “New Town Development Authority” (NTDA) for Third Mumbai. This area includes the Navi Mumbai end of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). 

As per the recent government resolution, MMRDA will prepare detailed planning proposals and development regulations for the notified area. The authority has also been granted land acquisition powers and must allocate budget provisions for this process.

MMRDA envisions a sustainable, greenfield business hub with smart city amenities, mixed-use spaces, and integrated residential areas to boost job creation and economic growth in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

MMRDA also plans to adopt the CIDCO funding model, offering developed land as compensation instead of direct monetary payments.

