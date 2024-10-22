Mumbai: MMRDA To Expand Railway Flyover Near Shahad Station On Kalyan-Ahilyanagar Route, Floats ₹320 Crore Tender

MMRDA | File Photo

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will be commencing with the expansion work of the railway flyover near Shahad railway station on Kalyan-Ahilyanagar soon. The Authority has also floated a tender of Rs 320 crore for the project. According to sources, the flyover, which is currently two-tired, will be four-tired thereby arresting the traffic congestion. MMRDA authorities refused to comment on the development.

About The Shahad Railway Flyover

The Shahad railway flyover connecting Ahilyanagar and its surroundings through the Ahilyanagar National Highway with Kalyan and Ulhasnagar has been an important project. According to the development plan of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, the width of the road on the Kalyan side of the railway flyover bridge at Shahad station is 30 meters while it 36 meters on the other side that falls under Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. The traffic on this flyover has increased in the last few years and it was necessary for expanding the road to four-lane on both sides of the flyover.

“MMRDA has issued tenders much before the election code of conduct became effective. The work is likely to be taken up after the elections. Besides, we will be taking up construction of a new bridge from Kalyan to Vithalwadi that will connect the old Pune link road, the Kalyan-Badlapur highway, and the Kalyan-Ahilyanagar highway. The bridge will also cross the Kalyan-Kasara and Kalyan-Karjat rail line and provide direct connectivity for the distance of 2.5 km between Kalyan and Vithalwadi which is not there at present,” Shinde told reporters recently.

Kalyan MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde has been insisting on speedy road transport infrastructure in his constituency and has initiated many projects worth thousands of crores which are currently underway in the Kalyan constituency. Metro, roads, bridges, flyovers, widening of roads, expansion of railway lines, etc. have helped speed up the traffic movement.

Statement Of An Ulhasnagar Resident

Welcoming the initiatives, Ulhasnagar resident Nishant Shirsat said, “The expansion of Shahad railway station flyover will not only help ease traffic movement but help reduce fuel consumption thereby helping in arresting pollution. The existing flyover is very narrow making it difficult to manoeuvre vehicles. The expansion will be a big boon to the residents of Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur, Ambernath, and nearby areas.”