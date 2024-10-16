Mumbai: MMRDA Launches Backbay Reclamation Scheme To Rejuvenate Prime Waterfront Into Vibrant Urban Space By 2026

Bandra Reclamation Project | File photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government, through Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), has embarked on a landmark initiative to rejuvenate the Backbay area, aiming to transform this prime waterfront locality into a vibrant and aesthetically pleasing urban space. The state government has approved the revised BBRS draft development plan during its cabinet meeting held in September.

Originally planned in 1920, the Backbay Reclamation Scheme (BBRS) will not only beautify the area, but also create new spaces for recreation, tourism, and infrastructure development, while addressing existing urban challenges like slum rehabilitation and traffic management.

According to sources, the existing development plan (DP) of 2001 needs to be revised as per the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, which calls for updates every 20 years. The state government assigned MMRDA to revise the DP for the scheme.

“Since 2001, additional land has been reclaimed, adding 12 hectares, which has created some irregular land pockets. The new DP aims to correct these and ensure efficient use of space. Major infrastructure projects like Mumbai Metro Line 3, the Coastal Road, and Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) by MMRCL are underway in and around this area. These will drive population and job growth, and the new DP will ensure that this development is well-planned and sustainable,” sources said.

Stating that the area falling under BBRS project is already well-developed, sources said the new draft DP introduces some exciting features to further enhance its beauty and appeal. “A key proposal is the creation of a Marina along the seafront. This new publicly accessible space will include walkways, fountains, laser shows, and a scenic plaza, providing residents and visitors with opportunities for leisure and marine tourism. The Marina will be designed for activities like small boat and yacht docking, and offer promenades, theme streets, and more, all adding to the aesthetic charm of the area,” they said.

They added that the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has identified slum clusters in the BBRS area and has approved their redevelopment. These slum pockets will be designated as residential zones and redeveloped to improve living conditions.

Similarly, a new extension for the Vidhan Bhavan (state assembly) is planned, along with ancillary facilities to enhance security and accommodate the growing number of visitors and representatives while a new elevated road will connect Nariman Point to Badhwar Park, improving traffic flow and connectivity.

The project also emphasizes the preservation and celebration of Mumbai's rich heritage. Plans include restoring historical landmarks and installing informative plaques to educate visitors about the area's historical significance. Additionally, public art installations will reflect Mumbai's diverse culture, with contributions from local and international artists.

The Backbay beautification project has garnered widespread support from local residents, businesses, and environmental groups. With its focus on aesthetics, sustainability, and community engagement, the initiative promises to redefine urban living in Mumbai, making the Backbay area a model of modern, sustainable development. The project is slated for completion by 2026, marking a significant milestone in Mumbai's ongoing transformation into a global metropolis.