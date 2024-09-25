MMRDA Meeting Led By CM Eknath Shinde: Backbay Reclamation Plan, New Highway & NPCI Office At BKC Gains Monument

A 158th meeting of MMRDA was conducted under the chairmanship of CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday at the Sahyadri Guest House. During the meeting, a revised development plan for the Backbay Reclamation Scheme was presented by the MMRDA. Administrative approval was granted for the preliminary alignment report of an access-controlled highway connecting Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, and Badlapur with Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Approval was also granted for the construction of an office for the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) at BKC. As part of the broader vision to develop the Mumbai Metropolitan Region into a global economic hub, the Authority gave administrative approval for the formation of a dedicated "Project Implementation Unit" and a "Business Development Cell" to execute the region's Economic Master Plan.

Moreover, the Mumbai Metropolitan Development Authority (MMRDA) has been appointed as the 'Project Implementing Authority' to implement the economic master plan prepared by the state government at the NITI Aayog, jointly.

The meeting was attended by Sujata Saunik, Chief Secretary of State, Brijesh Singh, Principal Secretary to the CM, Bhushan Gagrani, BMC Commissioner, Aseem Gupta, Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department, and Sanjay Mukherjea, Commissioner of MMRDA.

The meeting saw several key decisions aimed at enhancing connectivity, infrastructure, and economic development within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The discussions also focused on vital urban projects and the revision of development plans for strategic zones. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the acceleration of projects related to infrastructural facilities, communication, and economic development in the MMR.

Chief Minister Shinde said during the meeting, "The MMR holds a critical position in India's economic landscape. Through strategic planning and collaborative efforts with global entities such as the World Economic Forum, we will ensure that Mumbai continues to thrive as a global city. This Economic Master Plan will guide us toward sustainable development, creating opportunities for businesses and residents alike. This revised development plan reflects a careful balance between modernization, environmental conservation, and the socio-economic needs of the local population. The proposals, such as the new legislative building and the ‘Marina’ tourism project, will bring significant benefits to the region without disrupting the livelihoods or ecology of the area."

Backbay Reclamation Development Plan Revision: A revised draft development plan for the Backbay Reclamation Scheme (Blocks III to VI) was presented, prepared under Section 26 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966. The revision considers ongoing projects by other government and non-government organizations in the area, including slum rehabilitation and metro projects. The draft plan divides the area into residential and commercial zones, with special attention to natural features such as beaches and mangroves. It includes the expansion of the New Legislative Building and the introduction of new link roads, including a proposed connection between Netaji Subhashchandra Marg and Jagannath Bhosle Marg. Additionally, a dedicated marina for tourism is proposed, featuring ports for small boats and yachts to boost tourism in the area.

Access-Controlled Highway from Badlapur to Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor: Administrative approval was granted for the preliminary alignment report of an access-controlled highway connecting Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, and Badlapur with Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The project, estimated at Rs. 10,833 crores, aims to cut travel time between these cities and Mumbai to 60 minutes and Navi Mumbai to 30 minutes. The highway will provide direct connectivity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and NAINA while also reducing congestion in Thane and nearby highways.

The project will feature an 8-lane divided carriageway with service lanes, ensuring a design speed of 80 km/h. Major interchanges are proposed with key roadways, including the Mumbai-Vadodara Spur, Katai-Badlapur Road, and the Kalyan Ring Road.

Allotment of Land for NPCI at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC): The Authority approved the allotment of a commercial plot at BKC for the construction of a new administrative office for the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). NPCI, a key player in India’s digital payment infrastructure, will benefit from a built-up area potential of 5 lakh sq. ft. This initiative aligns with the government's focus on promoting fintech and digital innovation in Mumbai.

Implementation of Economic Master Plan for MMR: As part of the broader vision to develop the Mumbai Metropolitan Region into a global economic hub, the Authority gave administrative approval for the formation of a dedicated "Project Implementation Unit" and a "Business Development Cell" to execute the region's Economic Master Plan. This ambitious roadmap, jointly developed by NITI Aayog and the Maharashtra Government, will position MMR as a central growth hub in India.

The Authority also granted initial budgetary approvals of up to Rs. 100 crores for 2024-25 to kick-start the execution of this master plan.

MRDA’s initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to improving urban infrastructure, enhancing connectivity, and promoting economic growth in the region. The proposed developments, especially those related to transport and tourism, will bolster Mumbai’s standing as a dynamic global city and economic powerhouse.