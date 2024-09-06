MMRDA Provides ₹12,546 Cr Boost To 9 Key Infra Projects Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls; Check Details Inside

MMRDA | X

Mumbai: With the Maharashtra assembly elections approaching, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has fast-tracked nine key infrastructure projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with a total investment of Rs 12,546 crore.

Details On Key Projects Enhancing Road Connectivity

Out of these, seven projects valued at Rs 10,114 crore are centred around enhancing road connectivity in Thane, the chief minister's home district, stated a report by Hindustan Times. Major projects include the Thane coastal road, the extension of the Eastern Freeway from Chheda Nagar in Ghatkopar to Thane and an elevated section of the Eastern Express Highway linking Anand Nagar and Saket.

The approval for the contractors handling these projects was reportedly granted during a high-level meeting chaired by the chief secretary on Wednesday.

Sanjay Mukherjee, the metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA, told HT that the focus on building a future-ready road network to cater to the region's growing demands. He highlighted that these infrastructure initiatives will be instrumental in improving traffic management and driving development in Mumbai and Thane.

One of the most notable developments is the 13-km long Thane coastal road, which will start at Kharegaon toll plaza on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway (NH-3) and end near Gaimukh at Ghodbunder on State Highway 42. According to MMRDA planners, this road is strategically designed to improve connectivity and bolster the Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor.

Currently, there is no direct road link between Kharegaon and Kopri in Thane, forcing commuters to take a detour that adds over 30 minutes to their travel. The new coastal road is expected to slash travel time to just 15-20 minutes, easing congestion and enhancing transportation in the area.