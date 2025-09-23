Karjat Police Crack Exotic Bird Theft Case, Recover ₹11.25 Lakh Worth Parrots From Chennai |

Karjat Police have cracked a high-profile theft case involving rare exotic birds worth Rs 11.25 lakh, tracing the suspects across states and recovering the parrots in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Two accused, including a Delhi resident, have been arrested.

According to police, the theft took place at Rewild Sanctuary and Charitable Trust in Tembhre-Ambivali, Karjat, Raigad, where thieves broke the lock of an iron cage and decamped with seven African Grey Parrots, one Blue-Gold Macaw and one Scarlet Macaw. The birds are considered highly valuable due to their intelligence, long lifespan, and ability to mimic human speech.

“The African Grey Parrot has the intelligence of a five-year-old child and can live up to 40 years. Each is valued at Rs 75,000. Similarly, Blue-Gold Macaws cost Rs 2 lakh each and Scarlet Macaws Rs 4 lakh each, living up to 70 years. These birds are often kept in zoos and aviaries as prized species,” a senior Karjat police officer said.

The accused were identified as Anil Ramchandra Jadhav (19), resident of Wavandhal, Khalapur, Raigad, and Rajesh Singh alias Shamsher Singh (43), resident of Mahipalpur, South West Delhi. A case was registered on July 17, 2025, under BNS sections 305, 331(4), and 3(5).

The investigation was challenging as CCTV cameras at the complainant’s premises were not functional. Police scanned multiple CCTV feeds from surrounding routes, eventually obtaining images of the suspects. Based on intelligence from informants, Jadhav was arrested on August 2, and remanded to police custody till August 6 by the Karjat Magistrate Court. Further interrogation revealed the role of his accomplice, leading to the recovery of all stolen birds from Chennai.

“This was a complex operation that required technical analysis, coordination and persistent follow-up. The recovery of all the birds intact is a major relief for the sanctuary,” said Superintendent of Police, Raigad, Anchal Dalal, praising the efforts of the investigation team.

The action was carried out under the guidance of SP Dalal, Additional SP Abhijit Shivthare, and SDPO Rahul Gaikwad. The investigation team included PI Sandeep Bhosale, API Rahul Barote, PSI Kiran Navale, PSI Sushant Varak, and other staff from Karjat Police Station.

Police have appealed to the public to secure valuables with proper surveillance. “We urge citizens to install and regularly monitor CCTV systems at farmhouses, hotels, and commercial premises, and to ensure DVRs are placed securely out of sight,” a police spokesperson added.