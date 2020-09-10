Kangana takes centre stage, Sena tries to compose itself

Despite initial roar and threats, the ruling Shiv Sena is on a backfoot especially after the manner in which BMC carried out a coup of sorts by demolishing Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s office for alleged illegal alterations. The actress, who is hogging the headlines after her remarks on Mumbai likening with PoK, has taken a centre stage questioning the Shiv Sena’s political agenda comprising Ayodhya and restoration of Kashmiri Pandits.

Shiv Sena in a bid to play up its Maharashtra Pride card did not realise when it crossed a Laxman Rekha to drag itself into vendetta politics. On her part, Kangana checkmated the Shiv Sena which even after joining hands with NCP and Congress claims that it has not left Hindutva. She compared the demolition of her office with the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

"In a way, you have done me a favour. I always knew what Kashmiri Pandits suffered through, but today I felt it firsthand...Uddhav Thackeray, there is a meaning of this torture and terror unleashed on me," she added in her video. She also pledged to make a film on Kashmiri Pandits, saying she finally understands what they went through,’’ she roared. Further, she also announced that she will also make a film on Ayodhya.