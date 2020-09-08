From Salman Khan to Sanjay Dutt: Top Bollywood actors who went to jail

Bollywood actors are huge influential icons, owing to their onscreen persona which inspires many, specially the youth to have a heroic, fashionable and fit figure as presented by those celebrities.

But, some Bollywood actors have carried the tarnished image. While many may have gotten away with it, there are few whose careers went downhill.

At present, investigations continue into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. His former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family have come under massive scrutiny. For over two months now, many have called for her arrest even as they demand justice for the late actor. And on Tuesday, September 8, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The anti-drugs agency has confirmed that she has been arrested and that the due process of informing the family has been completed.

She has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle which has emerged in the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

With that said, here's a list of top Bollywood actors who went to jail:

1. Salman Khan

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has had his fair share of dealings with the law. A 'badass' persona in his youth, Khan was involved in two serious crimes. A hit and run incident where he allegedly ran over people sleeping on the footpath, and the other when he killed blackbuck in 1999, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain in Rajasthan.

2. John Abraham

John Abraham, known for his love for bikes, was jailed for 15 days in 2006. The actor lost control of his Hayabusa and injured two pedestrians. He had to pay the penalty and serve a jail term of 15 days.

3. Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan, the son of legendary actor Feroz Khan, had won the Filmfare Best Debut Award for Prem Aggan (1998). But he struggled to keep up with success as the actor was found in possession of cocaine and was arrested for supplying the drug.

4. Shiney Ahuja

With successful films like Gangster, Woh Lamhe, Life in a Metro, Bhool Bhulaiya and more, Shiney Ahuja was held for a rape case filed against him by his house maid.

5. Sanjay Dutt

Another Bollywood megastar, Sanjay Dutt, served a fair amount of time in prison for possession of illegal arms and weapons at his residence in Mumbai during the serial blasts that shook the city in 1993.