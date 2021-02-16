Kalyan: KDMC initiates drive against dangerous structures and encroachments

The Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will keep a strict vigil on dangerous structures and encroachments on footpaths in the twin city. The KDMC has initiated a special drive against both encroached footpaths and dangerous structures.

According to the KDMC official, the demolition drive against the most dangerous structures in Kalyan has already started. As of now the civic body has demolished around 30 such structures, consisting most of structures which were listed under most dangerous category.

"A total of 471 dangerous structures in Kalyan-Dombivli were listed following the structural audit by the civic body. Most of these structures were given warning notices several times, in order to vacate their buildings and to avoid any untoward incidents, since last 2-3 years. However, very few of the residents respond the notices, while maximum continued to stay risking their life. Hence, the demolition drive has been carried taking action against such structures," said Suhas Gupte, senior official, encroachment department, KDMC.

According to the KDMC official our of total 471, 187 are most dangerous structures and 157 are dangerous structures. The demolition process will be continued in different phases in each KDMC ward.

Besides the same, the KDMC has started a special drive against the encroachments on footpaths has been started last two days.

"The drive started from B ward of KDMC, has taken action against total 8 hawkers illegally encroached. The drive will be continued further covering remaining ward of the twin city," informed civic official.