Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert For City & Suburbs; Authorities Urge Citizens To Avoid Travel

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) — covering Mumbai city and suburbs — for today, Tuesday, 19th August. Continuous rainfall is being reported across Mumbai.

In view of this situation, as the District Disaster Management Authority has declared a holiday today for all government and semi-government offices, including BMC offices, except for essential services.

Furthermore, all private offices and establishments in the Mumbai Metropolitan area are urgently requested to instruct their employees to work from home depending on the nature of their operations, and to avoid unnecessary travel, as per the appeal issued by the BMC.

As per IMD data, from 8.30 am of 18th August to 8.30 am of 19th August, the areas which received highest rainfall include:

Vikhroli 255.5 mm

Byculla 241.0 mm

Santacruz 238.2 mm

Juhu 221.5 mm

Bandra 211.0 mm

Colaba 110.4 mm

Mahalaxmi 72.5 mm