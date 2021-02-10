Kalyan: KDMC completes over 5,000 vaccinations against COVID-19

Thane: Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) has completed over 5,000 vaccinations against COVID-19 in 60 sessions. The corporation has completed the vaccination process with health workers, now starting the same process with police officials and other frontliners from civic administrative department.

"The vaccination process starting from January 16, has so far provided 5587 vaccines among total 15391 beneficiaries in KDMC constituency. Among these provided vaccines, all health care workers have been vaccinated. Since Tuesday the vaccination process has started with civic and police officials in the KDMC area," said Dr Pratibha Paanpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

"Hence, KDMC chief Dr Vijay Suryawanshi and deputy commissioner of police of Zone 3 (Kalyan) Vivek Pansare were inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine at the Rukminibai hospital in Kalyan," added Paanpatil.

According to the official from KDMC's health department, a total of 6,000 vaccines were allotted in the initial phase, while once again a stock of 6,000 more vaccines was provided on demand.

Hence, until now, there has been a total of 12,000 vaccines alloted to KDMC. Whereas, if needed more vaccines will be demanded from time to time to meet the total number of beneficiaries.

Among frontline workers, the KDMC has prepared the list of health care workers, police officials, and civic administrative officials for COVID-19 beneficiaries. However, the decision on the vaccination process for senior citizens has not yet been announced by the concerned authorities, informed the KDMC official.

In the KDMC area, 58,897 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far, while 738 are active patients.

"On Wednesday a total of 102 new patients were found in the KDMC area, among these the maximum number of patients are from Dombivli (East) and Kalyan (West). Meanwhile, one death was reported on Wednesday, " informed the KDMC official.

