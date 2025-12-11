 Kalyan: Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From Siddheshwar Express; CCTV Shows Masked Suspects
According to railway police, CCTV footage shows five to six masked individuals carrying two trolley bags believed to contain the stolen jewellery. Their covered faces have made identification difficult.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 06:29 AM IST
article-image
A sensational theft aboard the Siddheshwar Express has shocked passengers and police alike, after jewellery worth ₹5.50 crore was allegedly stolen by a group of masked suspects who were seen getting off the train at Lonavala railway station.

CCTV Captures 5–6 Masked Thieves With Trolley Bags

One person has been detained by the Railway Crime Branch, and his role in the case is currently under scrutiny.

Victim Ignored Daughter’s Advice to Install GPS on Luggage

The complainant, Abhaykumar Jain, a resident of Goregaon, Mumbai, had travelled to Solapur with his daughter Tanishka, carrying jewellery worth several crores.

Police said Tanishka had urged her father to install GPS tracking on their luggage, but the advice was ignored.

Jain sold part of the jewellery in Solapur and was returning with the remaining ornaments when the theft occurred.

Theft Discovered After Journey; Kalyan GRP Registers Case

The theft came to light only after the train journey ended. Jain then filed a complaint at the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) station.
Both the Kalyan GRP and the Railway Crime Branch are jointly investigating the case.

Suspects Believed to Be From Solapur District; Insider Tip-Off Suspected

Preliminary investigation suggests that the suspects may be residents of Mandha in Solapur district.

Police believe the thieves likely had prior knowledge of the jewellery and Jain’s travel details, hinting at the possibility of insider information or prior surveillance.

Police Scan Footage Across Stations; Probe Intensified

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from multiple stations between Solapur and Mumbai, analysing the suspects’ movement patterns and potential links across districts.

The probe is ongoing and efforts to identify the masked thieves have been intensified.

