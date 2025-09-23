 Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Encourages Students To Participate In District-Level Chess Competition To Boost Focus And Intellectual Skills
The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has urged students to participate in a chess competition, highlighting its role in enhancing intellectual capacity and concentration.

NK GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
KDMC inaugurates district-level chess competition in Kalyan, encouraging students to enhance focus and intellectual skills | X - @KDMCOfficial

Event Details

Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goyal, who inaugurated the district-level chess tournament on Monday at JAES English High School, Joshi Baug, Kalyan (W), said chess helps sharpen the mind and improves focus. The event was organized in collaboration with Krida Yuvak Sena, Maharashtra State, Pune, and KDMC.

Participation

Civic officials said a total of 1,545 players in the 14, 17, and 19-year age groups took part in the competition.

Officials and Guests

Former MLA Narendra Pawar and Commissioner Abhinav Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Education Sanjay Jadhav, Sports Supervisor Pravin Kamble, attended the event. Goyal also interacted with the participants, greeted them, and encouraged them to play well.

Other Participants

Sports Committee chief Yogesh Sawant, members Krishna Bangar, Dr. Vijay Singh, Dr. Bagrao, Dr. Gajanan Wagh, along with sports teachers of participating schools and officials from the Education and Sports Department were presented.

