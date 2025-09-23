Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Launches Cleanliness Campaign Under 'Swachhta Hi Seva Abhiyan' With Theme ‘My Waste, My Responsibility’

KDMC launches ‘My Waste, My Responsibility’ cleanliness drive under Swachhta Hi Seva Abhiyan with citizen participation | File Photo

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has launched a cleanliness campaign under the Swachhta Hi Seva Abhiyan across the KDMC region. The theme of the drive is “My Waste, My Responsibility” (Majha Kachara, Majhi Jawabdari).

Duration and Coverage

According to KDMC officials, the campaign will run from September 17 to October 2, 2025. The drive was carried out from Chakki Naka to Bikaner Bakery (Malang Road) in Ward D.

Focus Areas

During the campaign, the Sanitation Department focused on cleaning roads and footpaths, tree plantation, and collection and proper disposal of waste. Employees worked extensively to promote a cleaner and healthier environment.

Awareness Activities

A street play based on the theme “My Garbage, My Responsibility” was staged to raise awareness among citizens. Residents were urged to hand over garbage daily to the municipal collection truck, shopkeepers were asked to keep bins in their establishments, and all were requested not to litter in public spaces.

Cleanliness As A Social Commitment

The Municipal Corporation emphasized that cleanliness is not just an administrative task but a social commitment. Officials expressed confidence that the campaign would help create a cleaner, healthier, and more beautiful Kalyan-Dombivli with greater citizen participation.

Participation

MLA Sulabatai Ganpat Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Prasad Borkar, Chief Sanitation Officer Augustine Ghute, Sanitation Officer Vikram Gaikwad, Rachna Park Senior Citizens’ Association president Manohar Desai, senior citizens, students of Chetna School, members of Sumit Elco’s IEC team, municipal officers, employees participated in the initiative.

