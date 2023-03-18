Journalist Shashikant Warishe was killed in orchestrated accident: Dy CM Fadnavis |

Mumbai: Home minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday informed the legislative council in a written format that journalist Shashikant Warishe was killed in a road accident in the Nanar area of Ratnagiri district but claimed that deliberate mishap was orchestrated.

He informed that SIT has been set up under the Chairmanship of the deputy superintendent of police-level officer to investigate whether there was any conspiracy behind his death.

Several Maharashtra leaders raise issue

Fadnavis's reply came after the NCP leader Amol Mitkari, Shashikant Shinde and UBT leader Sachin Ahir and Sunil Shinde raised the issue.

They said Warishe used to write articles in the newspaper pertaining to the raging protest of local citizens, against the Nanar refinery project in Rajapur district Ratnagiri. He was killed on February 08, in a road accident.

He also informed the council that the Press Club of India had stated in its press release that Warishe used to write news against the accused person and the accused hit his scooter from behind. Therefore, after recording the supplementary statement of the complainant, the Indian Penal Code section 302 wasinvoked. The progress of the case is being monitored by the senior officers regularly, he said.