Shashikant Warishe murder case: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assures justice to journalist's family

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured justice to Shashikant Warishe, journalist who was killed in Rajapur, Ratnagiri. He said that a 14-member team is investigating the murder.

Warishe died on February 7 after being mowed down by an SUV. The SUV was allegedly driven by Pandharinath Amberkar, a local land dealer and a supporter of the proposed oil refinery in the district, against whom Warishe had written. Warishe was writing stories against the proposed oil refinery at Barasu village.

Matter being investigated using advanced technologies

The matter was raised in assembly by BJP's Atul Bhatkhalkar, NCP's Jitendra Awhad and others. Bhatkhalkar demanded strict action against Amberkar whereas Awhad called it 'a political murder'. Replying to questions, Fadnavis said, "The task force of 14 members is set up. They are investigating using all advanced technologies. The purpose of the murder as well as other possible perpetrators, if any, will be investigated. Nobody will be spared."

Meanwhile, Fadnavis assured that the oil refinery will come up in Barasu.

Replying to a query on the refinery, the DCM said, "We are discussing with people. We are trying to make public awareness about the refinery. All the local people will be heard and informed about the refinery. This project will bring big investment into the state and the future of the Konkan would change for better," he said.