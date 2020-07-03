Journalist Rana Ayyub complains of death and rape threats on social media; Navi Mumbai police take cognisance

Indian journalist and writer Rana Ayyub shared pictures of her social media timeline and inbox that has been flooded with death and rape threats for speaking on Kashmir issue.
A couple of days ago, the image of a three-year-old siting on his dead grandfather’s body hit the viral note on social media.
Detailing the sequence of events to the media, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said two LeT militants fired at the CRPF 'naka' party from a mosque at Model Town in Sopore, in which a CRPF Head Constable and the civilian were killed. The security forces didn't fire a single shot during the incident, he claimed. The minor boy, accompanying the civilian, was rescued.
A statement made by next to kin suggested that the CRPF killed the man and not a militant. Rana shared a bunch of news articles questioning who clicked the picture when no journalist was present at the scene.
She also tweeted, “For celebrity activists in India, Black Lives Matter, Kashmiri lives dont matter.”
“The truth is, we just care about that piece of land, we have no place in our heart for Kashmiri lives, no remorse for the innocent blood that is shed across the valley. My apologies as an Indian citizen, we have let you down,” she added in another tweet.
However, her opinion resulted in threats of rape and death on social media platforms. She shared the screenshots of the messages, after which Navi Mumbai Police took cognisance of the same.
In another tweet Ayyub wrote, "The koparkhairane police station officials just visited me. I will be recording my statement tomorrow and handing over all the evidence including threats on twitter , facebook and instagram. They have promised swift action @Navimumpolice"
Rana Ayyub recently won the ‘2020 McGill medal for journalist courage’. She is the author of the investigative book Gujarat Files: Anatomy of a Cover Up. The book is based on her undercover investigations on the post-2002 Gujarat riots and Police encounter killings.
