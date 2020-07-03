Journalist Rana Ayyub complains of death and rape threats on social media; Navi Mumbai police take cognisance

Indian journalist and writer Rana Ayyub shared pictures of her social media timeline and inbox that has been flooded with death and rape threats for speaking on Kashmir issue.

A couple of days ago, the image of a three-year-old siting on his dead grandfather’s body hit the viral note on social media.

Detailing the sequence of events to the media, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said two LeT militants fired at the CRPF 'naka' party from a mosque at Model Town in Sopore, in which a CRPF Head Constable and the civilian were killed. The security forces didn't fire a single shot during the incident, he claimed. The minor boy, accompanying the civilian, was rescued.