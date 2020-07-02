'He's three!': Netizens horrified by media outlet which quoted toddler to blame police for grandfather's death

There are many times when the media is panned for being aloof and insensitive. And while many of these incidents fall under the job description, ever so often, jarring reportage creates an uproar.
A terror attack on Wednesday in Kashmir's Sopore had left one CRPF official dead, and three others injured. A civilian had also been killed, and a picture that went viral on social media platforms soon after showed a toddler sitting on the dead man. The family had alleged that the man had been killed by the CRPF personnel -- an allegation that the security forces deny.
The Wire however decided to conduct its own investigation of sorts, interviewing the three-year-old child and quoting him to write that the toddled had said the police killed his grandfather.
Needless to say, netizens are not happy with the publication. Many wondered why it was necessary to interview a toddler, or even make him re-live the tragedy. As some on Twitter put it, it is not in good form to splash the face of a three-year-old across the internet, as well as 'interviewing' him.
Additionally, some pointed out that the word of a three year old cannot really be taken as conclusive proof -- and thus, the whole exercise was unnecessary.
"Am I the only one who finds this headline and report on The Wire jarring? Why are we quoting a three-year-old who's gone through such severe trauma? The media should just leave the child alone. He's 3!" wrote one Twitter user.
But as we all know, it is almost impossible for the internet to be unanimous in its outlook, and there were a few who justified this as being the best course of action.
"We are sharing the picture of the child because Indian army soldier abducted him from the scene. Took the traumatised child to bribe him with biscuits and candies. Would be better if you raise a voice about barbarity of the army instead of protecting them," commented one user.
Others still opted to take the middle ground. "Yeah. I understand people think it's important to record his version, but it can be done without making him video evidence on Twitter," wrote an user.

