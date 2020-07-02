'He's three!': Netizens horrified by media outlet which quoted toddler to blame police for grandfather's death

There are many times when the media is panned for being aloof and insensitive. And while many of these incidents fall under the job description, ever so often, jarring reportage creates an uproar.

A terror attack on Wednesday in Kashmir's Sopore had left one CRPF official dead, and three others injured. A civilian had also been killed, and a picture that went viral on social media platforms soon after showed a toddler sitting on the dead man. The family had alleged that the man had been killed by the CRPF personnel -- an allegation that the security forces deny.

The Wire however decided to conduct its own investigation of sorts, interviewing the three-year-old child and quoting him to write that the toddled had said the police killed his grandfather.