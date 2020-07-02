Sopore killing: Media organisation 'quotes' 3-year-old to claim 'police shot his grandfather'

In a shocking incident in Kashmir’s Sopore on Wednesday morning, a 60-year-old civilian was killed in the cross-firing when an encounter broke out between militants and security forces. The civilian was killed right in front of his three-year-old grandson after which heart-wrenching pictures of the boy sitting on his grandfather's dead body surfaced on the internet.

The family of the deceased has accused the security forces of shooting the civilian, identified as Bashir Ahmad Khan. On Wednesday, a video went viral on social media, where a relative claimed the deceased was going to some work in Sopore early morning and alleged that CRPF started firing there and killed him.

Khan’s son Suhail Ahmad asked why his father would have come out of his car in the middle of the firing. “They say he was killed in cross-firing. Then he should have died inside the vehicle,” he told Indian Express. He added that there was no bullet mark on the vehicle.

The deceased's daughter has also blamed the security forces. “My father was brought down from the vehicle and shot dead by the security forces,” his daughter alleged.

The three-year-old also claimed that the "policewala" shot his grandfather. According to a report in The Wire, when the child was asked what happened to his grandfather, he said “goli mari” (he was shot). By whom, he replied “policewale ne” (by the police). “Papa (grandfather) ko goli mari policewale ne (A policeman killed grandpa),” he said.

Newslaundry's Manisha Pande and many other Twitter users said that the three-year-old child should be left alone. "Am I the only one who finds this headline and report on The Wire jarring? Why are we quoting a three-year-old who's gone through such severe trauma? The media should just leave the child alone. He's 3!" she said.