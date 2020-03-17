'What is left for virus to kill in a morally corrupt nation': Rana Ayyub's tweet on coronavirus epidemic infuriates Twitter

On Tuesday, journalist Rana Ayyub’s tweet on the coronavirus appeared to rattle quite a few feathers on Twitter.

The award-winning journalist wrote on Twitter: “What is left for a virus to kill in a morally corrupt nation.”

Reacting to the outrage, Rana Ayyub further wrote: “One tweet has rattled the right, centrists, opportunists alike.”

Her comment on the coronavirus outbreak – which has already killed at least 180 individuals in India – sparked fury.

Swati Chaturvedi, journalist and author of I am a Troll wrote: “What an opportunist tweet. Forget journalists what a disgusting person. FYI journalists speak truth to power ie the government of the day. They don’t gloat over deaths. You are sick & nihilistic when you want your country to go down.”

Abhishar Sharma also agreed and said: “Agree. She is the mirror image of the hateful people who organize gaumootra parties. I cant even believe she actually said that. Ughh”

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra wrote: “People like these are off course a CURSE for any Nation! #DoobMarona rather than talk #Corona."