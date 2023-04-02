Joggers, cyclists in Mumbai allowed to use service road on Eastern Express Highway early mornings: Report

Joggers, cyclists in Mumbai allowed to use service road on Eastern Express Highway early mornings: Reports | File

Starting Tuesday, the service road along the Eastern Express Highway from Airoli junction to Ghatkopar will be closed to motorists and be made available for the use of walkers, runners, and cyclists for several hours in the morning.

The restrictions will be in place from 5 am to 7.30 am every week to reduce the risk of vehicular mishaps for fitness enthusiasts on this stretch.

Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Pravin Padwal informed Times of India on Saturday that a "temporary" notification to this effect would be issued on Monday, for two weeks initially.

Last week, a group of runners known as the 'EEH Runners' - or, Eastern Express Highway Runners - met with the city's traffic police chief to request some security measures for those who exercise early in the morning.

Worli jogger accident

The development comes after a jogger was killed by a speeding car when she was on her morning run near Worli Dairy on March 19.

The deceased Rajalakshmi Ramakrishnan, CEO of Altruist Technologies, died on the spot after a speeding car ran over her near Worli Dairy while she was out for her morning run. She was hit by a car running on 120km/hour speed and was flung almost 20 feet away, resulting in her death on the spot.

Many from the running community were upset as the news of Rajalakshmi's demise spread. The community opined that the incident harks back focus of authorities and public to safety of runners.