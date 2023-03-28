 Mumbai: Worli jogger accident accused moves sessions court seeking bail
Mumbai: Worli jogger accident accused moves sessions court seeking bail

In his bail plea before the magistrate, he had said that the incident happened at a blind spot and he had not seen the victim.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 08:07 PM IST
Mumbai: Worli jogger accident accused moves sessions court seeking bail | Representative Image

Accused Sumer Merchant, 23, arrested in connection with knocking down tech firm CEO Rajalakshmi Vijay in the early hours of March 19, has moved the sessions court seeking bail a day after his bail plea before a city magistrate court was rejected.

In his bail plea before the magistrate, he had said that the incident happened at a blind spot and he had not seen the victim.

Victim's husband opposes plea

He had further said that he is not liable to be charged under more stringent provisions of culpable homicide as it was at the maximum, an offence of negligence causing death. Along with the prosecution, the victim’s husband had opposed his plea before the magistrate. 

