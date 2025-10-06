 Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case: Passenger Testifies About Hiding During RPF Constable Chetansinh Chaudhary Shooting Incident
Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case: Passenger Testifies About Hiding During RPF Constable Chetansinh Chaudhary Shooting Incident

Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case: Passenger Testifies About Hiding During RPF Constable Chetansinh Chaudhary Shooting Incident

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Passenger testifies about hiding in bathroom during fatal shooting by RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary on Mumbai-Jaipur Express. | File Pic

Mumbai: A passenger on the Mumbai-Jaipur Express, where suspended RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary shot dead his senior and three passengers in July 2023, told the court he hid in the bathroom for over an hour after witnessing the first killing.

Prosecution Examines Ninth Witness

The prosecution on Monday examined its ninth witness, a 33-year-old passenger who was in the same coach where Chaudhary allegedly shot RPF assistant sub-inspector Tika Ram Meena.

Incident Details According to Witness

The witness said the incident occurred around 3am, when he woke up to the sound of an argument between two RPF officers. He heard Chaudhary requesting permission to get down as he felt unwell, but Meena took his rifle and asked him to rest. The witness then began scrolling on his phone.

Gunshots and Hiding

Around 5am, as he went to use the washroom, he heard two to three gunshots. When he opened the door, he saw Meena lying in a pool of blood and Chaudhary holding a rifle. Someone shouted ‘maar diya re,’ he told the court.

Staying Safe Until Rescue

Frightened, the witness called his mother and uncle, who advised him to stay inside the bathroom. He remained there until the train halted between Dahisar and Mira Road, later emerging at Borivali, where he saw blood on the floor and police entering the coach. Officers then helped him out of the train.

