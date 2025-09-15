Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case: Dismissed RPF Constable Chetansinh Chaudhary Forced Woman In Burkha To Chant ‘Jai Mata Di’, Court Told

The dismissed RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, who shot dead four people on Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on July 31, 2023. | File Pic

Mumbai: The dismissed RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary had asked the woman passenger wearing burkha to chant ‘jai mata di’ , failing which he threatened her with a rifle. The woman on Monday testified before the court and identified him in the court.

Ongoing Prosecution

The public prosecutor Sudhir Sapkale, continues to examine passengers who were threatened by Chaudhary at gunpoint on the night of July 31, 2023. Chaudhary is presently being prosecuted for the charges of murder of four people, whom he shot dead on Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express, on July 31, 2023. On Monday the prosecution examined a woman passenger who too was traveling in the same train.

Incident on Jaipur-Mumbai Express

As per the prosecution case, on July 31, 2023, Chaudhary shot three passengers and his superior on board the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station. He was nabbed with his weapon later while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train which stopped near Mira Road station.

Woman’s Account of Threat

The woman told the court that she was travelling with her two kids in the express train on the day of the incident. The woman continued to narrate the incident of that day claiming that she woke up at around 5 am, to go to the wash room. At that time, the woman claimed that she saw Chaudhary, wearing a police uniform, walking into the compartment.

Forced to Chant Under Threat

The woman claimed that as she was wearing burkha, he came towards her and said, if she wanted to stay alive in this country, she would have to say ‘jai mata ji’. The woman first said it in a low voice but she claimed the man was annoyed and asked her to be loud or he would kill her. The woman claimed that she said it but held the rifle.

Threat with Rifle

The woman claimed that he asked her to release the rifle and threatened to shoot her. As soon as she released the rifle, the woman claimed that the man went away.

Cross Examination

The woman was later cross examined by Chaudhary’s lawyer, Jaywant Patil, and claimed that she could identify the accused on the basis of the photograph of Chaudhary circulated in the media. The woman however, claimed that she was not lying about the incident and that the accused targeted her because she was wearing a burqa.

