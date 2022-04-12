'It was an attack': Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse Patil draws Nagpur connection to MSRTC protests outside Sharad Pawar's residence

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday alleged a Nagpur connection to the MSRTC protests outside Sharad Pawar’s residence. He alleged

"It was an attack. The incident has a connection with Nagpur, police is investigating the case. Some journalists were also summoned by police in connection with the incident", the Home Minister said.

Meanwhile, the police have sought extended custody of workers’ advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte.

He was arrested on Friday for instigating the protest. The police said he was in touch with someone in Nagpur prior to the violent agitation and claimed that presence of media was sought. These details,the police said, emerged during the scrutiny of Sadavarte’s phone.

Meanwhile, phones of Shiv Sena MP Sanay Raut and former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who joined NCP, were allegedly kept under illegal surveillance for 67 and 60 days respectively before the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

"Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's phone was tapped for 60 days and NCP leader Eknath Khadse's phone for 67 days. BJP is behind this phone tapping case. The whole incident belongs to year 2019.", Patil told reporters today.

Raut and Khadse recently recorded their statements in connection with the illegal phone-tapping case against Shukla. Two FIRs – one each in Mumbai and Pune – have been filed against Shukla who is presently on Central deputation and posted as additional director general of CRPF in Hyderabad.

