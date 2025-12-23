Indore Study Group Hails Navi Mumbai’s Cleanliness & Civic Innovations

Navi Mumbai: A study group from the Indore Municipal Corporation, part of cities ranked in the top tier of the Swachh Survekshan “Super Swachh League,” visited Navi Mumbai and praised the city’s cleanliness, modern infrastructure and innovative civic projects after inspecting key municipal facilities.

During the two-day visit, the delegation toured the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters and appreciated its modern design, advanced facilities and cleanliness standards. A major highlight was the Integrated Command and Control Centre, where officials demonstrated the technology-driven waste management system that tracks garbage collection through microchips on bins and GPS-enabled vehicles, enabling real-time monitoring of routes, timings and collection points.

The team also visited the textile waste recycling centre run jointly by the Central Ministry of Textiles’ Textile Committee and NMMC, and commended the initiative for converting discarded textiles into reusable and attractive products. At Nerul’s Wonders Park, the visitors noted the park’s educational and recreational value for families, and expressed interest in visiting the upcoming Science Park once completed.

In the health sector, the delegation inspected the cancer registry and dialysis centre at the Nerul municipal hospital and praised the corporation for launching critical healthcare initiatives in view of the rising incidence of cancer. Environmental projects, including the nature park and Miyawaki urban forest developed at the closed firing range site in Koparkhairane, also drew appreciation.

The Indore officials took special note of the C-Tech sewage treatment plant, where treated wastewater undergoes tertiary treatment and is reused for industries, construction and gardens, generating additional revenue for the civic body. They also described the Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Knowledge Memorial at Airoli as among the finest memorials in the country.

An NMMC official said the visit reflects the city’s consistent focus on innovation and sustainability. “Navi Mumbai has adopted modern technology and environment-friendly practices across civic services to ensure efficient governance and better quality of life for citizens. Such inter-city knowledge exchanges help strengthen urban management systems,” the official said.

