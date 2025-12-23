Navi Mumbai Accident: 51-Year-Old Woman Killed, Husband Critical After Bulker Truck Hits Ola Scooter On Panvel–Goa Highway; Driver Booked

Woman Killed, Husband Critical After Bulker Truck Hits Ola Scooter On Panvel–Goa Highway | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 23: A 51-year-old woman was killed and her husband critically injured after a speeding bulker truck rammed into their Ola electric scooter on the Panvel–Goa Highway near Panvel on Monday afternoon. Panvel City Police have registered a case against the bulker driver for rash and negligent driving.

Victims Identified As Panvel Residents

The deceased has been identified as Vidya Vitthal Gaikar (51), while her husband, Vitthal Bajrang Gaikar (54), sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The couple are residents of Dolghar village in Panvel taluka.

Head-On Collision Near Kshanbhar Vishranti Hotel

According to the police, the accident occurred at around 1.45 pm near Karnala Ghat, close to Kshanbhar Vishranti Hotel, when the couple were returning home from Panvel on their Ola electric scooter. A bulker truck coming from the opposite direction, allegedly being driven at high speed and in violation of traffic rules, collided head-on with the scooter.

Woman Declared Dead, Husband Battles For Life

Both victims were seriously injured in the impact and were rushed to hospital by local residents. However, doctors declared Vidya Gaikar dead on arrival, while Vitthal Gaikar remains in critical condition.

Police Book Bulker Driver For Negligent Driving

A police officer said, “Preliminary investigation indicates that the bulker truck driver was driving in a rash and negligent manner and lost control of the vehicle, leading to the fatal collision. A case has been registered against the driver, and further investigation is underway.”

Police said the truck involved in the accident bears registration number MH 46 CU 2306, and appropriate legal action will be taken after completing the investigation.

