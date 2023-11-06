IRCTC Launches Thailand, Nepal Tour Package | File

Mumbai: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) West Zone Mumbai has announced the launch of its two international tour packages– one to Nepal and another to Thailand.

According to the group general manager of West Zone, Rahul Himalian, this offering is a flagship international product carefully curated to provide tourists with a value-for-money experience.

Tour details

The itinerary ensures that tourists can maximise their five days in Thailand, commencing with their arrival in Bangkok on November 25, at 5.45am via Thai Lion flight. Departure from Bangkok to Mumbai is scheduled for November 29, at 8.10pm.

During the trip, travellers will enjoy a two-night stay at Hotel Ibis Styles in Bangkok and another two nights at Hotel Golden Sea in Pattaya, both comfortable three-star deluxe properties. The tour’s star attractions include the captivating Alcazar Show, an exotic excursion to Coral Island, a visit to Safari World with Marine Park, a memorable Bangkok city tour, and a stop at the Gems Gallery.

In addition to this package, another Diwali special, ‘Mystical Nepal’, offers a 5-night/6-day international package to Nepal, departing from Mumbai on November 20.

These packages are thoughtfully designed, offering an all-inclusive experience, encompassing return flights, transfers, sightseeing, meals, entrance fees, accommodation, visa/permit, tour guides, travel insurance, and GST.

Himalian emphasised that these packages, priced at Rs58,900 per person for ‘Treasure of Thailand’ and Rs44,480 for ‘Mystical Nepal’ represent the most competitively priced international packages in the current market. The aim is to provide customers with best-in-class hospitality and excellent value for money.

“For further details and booking, customers can reach out via WhatsApp or SMS to 8287931655 or visit the official website at www.irctctourism.com,” said the official.

