Religious Journey: Hassle-Free Travel; Visit 12 Jyotirlinga’s Through IRCTC Yatra Train

IRCTC Yatra Train is specially designed so that devotees can visit all 12 Lord Shiva's Jyotirlinga. The train passes through 8 states and the duration of the yatra is 8-30 days depending on your chosen tour package.

A Jyotirlinga tour package with IRCTC Tourism includes AC-road transportation, hotel accommodation, and travel insurance.

Jyotirlinga Special Tour will include all these 12 shrines:

Somnath Jyotirlinga is situated in Somnath Temple near Veraval in the Kathiawad district of Gujarat and is visited throughout the year by millions of devotees.

Baidyanath Jyotirlinga is situated at Deogarh in Jharkhand. It is believed that one can attain moksha or salvation by worshipping this Jyotirlinga.

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga inside Mahakaleshwar Temple is located on the banks of the Kshipra River in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. believed to be a part of the seven ‘Mukti-Sthal’, the places that can liberate a human being.

Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga inside Omkareshwar Temple is located on Shivapuri island in the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh.

Visweswara Jyotirlinga in Kashi Vishwanath Temple is situated amidst the crowded lanes of the holy city of Banaras (Varanasi). The divine evening aarti on the Ganga Ghat in Varanasi gives a memorable experience.

Nageswar Jyotirlinga inside Nageshwar Temple is located on the route between Gomati Dwarka and the Bait Dwarka Island on the coast of Saurashtra in Gujarat. It is believed that this Jyotirlinga grants protection from all types of poison.

Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga inside the Trimbakeshwar Temple situated at a distance of 30 km from Nashik in Maharashtra is considered to be a source of the river Godavari known as ‘Gautami Ganga.' It is believed that worshipping this Jyotirlinga fulfils everyone’s desires.

Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga inside the Bhimashankar Temple is located in the Sahyadri region of Pune, Maharashtra.

Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga is located in Verul, which lies at a distance of 20 km from Daulatabad, near Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

Mallikarjun Jyotirlinga is located on the banks of the Krishna River in Southern Andhra Pradesh and is also known as ‘Kailash Of The South.'

Rameshwar Jyotirlinga in Rameshwar Temple with beautiful architecture is located on the island of Rameshwaram, off the Sethu coast of Tamil Nadu.

Kedareshwar Jyotirlinga inside scenic Kedarnath Temple is located on the Rudra Himalaya Range at the height of 12000 feet on Kedar mountain. The temple opens for only for six months.

Shirdi Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra

You can book a Shirdi Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra Package if you are travelling from Mumbai whcih will include Jyotirlingas Darshan and Shird Sai Baba Darshan.

Dwarkadhish Jyotirlinga Yatra

The Dwarkadhish (King of Dwarka) Temple also known as the Jagat Mandir dedicated to Lord Krishna is situated on the Gomti Creek. You also, get to visit places of historical importance and a must-visit for art and architecture lovers. Dwarkadhish Jyotirlinga Yatra is perfect for devotees of Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva.

Booking Details

You can book 12 Jyotirlinga Yatra Tour Package by visiting the IRCTC Tourism website or app. On the home page, type Jyotirlinga tour & select the tour you want. Then click on 'book', enter details, review your package and complete payment.

Jyotirlinga Yatra Tour Package provides hassle-free travel after booking whether it is hotel accommodation, road travel, food or security. Even if you want to add a destination or any place or temples, then you can do so with IRCTC Tourism and you can customize the packages.

