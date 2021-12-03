International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021: AYJNISHD(D) signs MoU with Pratham NGO

As we observe International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities(Divyangjan), Mumbai signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pratham India NGO. The MoU signed states the scope, duration, ownership and copyright, and other details of the collaboration.

The collaboration looks forward to designing and developing curricular framework towards education to the specially-abled category. The MoU seeks to create a study plan for 'Cross Disability Early Identification cum Intervention' and also for preparatory school.

The curriculum which will be devised by the two notable organisations, Government of India's AYJNISHD(D) and Pratham Education Foundation , will empower the rehabilitation professionals to offer early intervention to Divyangjan children from 0 to 6 years of age.

The Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech & Hearing Disabilities (AYJNISHD) under the DEPWD, MSGE, GOI & Pratham signed an MOU for collaboration for developing a curricular framework for early intervention leading to school readiness with a cross disability approach. pic.twitter.com/fYvHXlQ4iO — Pratham Education Foundation (@Pratham_India) December 3, 2021

Recently in an interview with Free Press Journal, Dr. Suni Mathew from AYJNISHD(D) had mentioned that early detection is important to fix the concerns in the best means. ‘Catch them young!' The key mantra is to begin early for long term. Facilitate early detection within the period of two years, the best would be to spot signs such as missing cry at birth, uttering the first word within a few months of development, etc.'

The two will work on formulating a focused plan which would be inclusive of education for all CDEIC(Cross Disability Early Intervention Centres).

As stated in the copy of MoU, some of the deliverables include:

Curricular Formats

Guidelines

Digital content references for framework

Performance Indicator Checklist

Individualized Family Service plan (IFSP)

Transition Plans

Final Report

Handbook

Position paper

As an outcome of the collaboration, whatever material of study and learning is produced and provided would hold a joint ownership and copyright reserved to Government of India and Pratham. The curricular framework for a cross disability approach: 0 to 3 termed as EIC and 3 to 6 termed as preparatory classes for inclusive education for all CDEIC will be made available in an open access format.

The duration of the memorandum's validity holds true from December 2021 to May 2022. However, for valid reasons, the agreement may be extended for further period on mutual consent.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed every year on December 3, with the aim to promote their rights and well-being and to spread awareness of the concerns of such persons.

The collaboration and signing of MoU for better education of children who are differently abled is a sign of progress and betterment seen in our country. This attempts to serve the purpose of the day.

Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities (Divyangjan), Mumbai is an institute set up under Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities(D), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. While, Pratham Education Foundation is one of the largest non-governmental organizations in the country created to improve the quality of education in India.

