e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiInterfaith couple's wedding reception cancelled in Shraddha Walkar's hometown in Maharashtra

Interfaith couple's wedding reception cancelled in Shraddha Walkar's hometown in Maharashtra

A news channel editor on Friday morning tweeted a picture of the reception invite and linked it to the Walkar murder case using hashtags `LoveJihad' and `ActOfTerrorism'.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Interfaith couple's wedding reception cancelled in Walkar's hometown in Maharashtra | Representational Image
Follow us on

A reception of a newly married Hindu-Muslim couple was cancelled in Maharashtra's Vasai town following opposition from local organizations in the wake of Shraddha Walkar's murder, police said on Saturday.

Walkar (27) and her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala who is arrested for allegedly murdering her brutally in May this year hailed from Vasai in Palghar district near Mumbai. 

Read Also
Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi Police in Vasai to collect evidence
article-image

Event was scheduled for Sunday

A news channel editor on Friday morning tweeted a picture of the reception invite and linked it to the Walkar murder case using hashtags `LoveJihad' and `ActOfTerrorism'.

The event was to take place on Sunday evening at a hall in Vasai West area, a local police official told PTI.

After the tweet went viral, local Hindu and Muslim organisations in Vasai called the owner of the hall and asked him to cancel the event for the sake of peace in the area, the official said. 

The families of the couple on Saturday visited Manikpur police station and informed that the reception had been put on hold, he said. 

The woman, who is Hindu, is 29 years old while her husband, a Muslim, is 32 years old and both knew each other for the last 11 years, the official said.

Members of both the families supported their relationship and the couple had a registered marriage in a court on November 17.

Around 200 guests were expected for the reception on Sunday, they told police. 

There is no so-called Love Jihad angle to this case, the official said.

`Love Jihad' refers to allegations by some right-wing organizations that there exists a conspiracy to convert Hindu women to Islam by marrying them.

Read Also
Why is 'fridge' trending on Twitter? Netizens find 'Love jihad' angle, sync controversial Tanishq...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Updates: Carnac Bridge to be demolished today, 27 hrs mega block from 11pm

Mumbai Updates: Carnac Bridge to be demolished today, 27 hrs mega block from 11pm

Mumbai: Possibility of many girls missing due to love jihad, says Maha minister Lodha amid Delhi...

Mumbai: Possibility of many girls missing due to love jihad, says Maha minister Lodha amid Delhi...

Interfaith couple's wedding reception cancelled in Shraddha Walkar's hometown in Maharashtra

Interfaith couple's wedding reception cancelled in Shraddha Walkar's hometown in Maharashtra

Maharashtra government gives nod to redevelopment of 388 buildings in South Mumbai, will benefit...

Maharashtra government gives nod to redevelopment of 388 buildings in South Mumbai, will benefit...

Mira Bhayandar: Foundation stone laying ceremony of Dr. Ambedkar Sanskrutik Bhavan will be on Sunday...

Mira Bhayandar: Foundation stone laying ceremony of Dr. Ambedkar Sanskrutik Bhavan will be on Sunday...