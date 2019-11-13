Intelligence Bureau official held for stalking lady cop

Rupesh and the victim got acquainted with each other when they were posted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, the official said.

Later when she got transferred to social branch II of Mumbai police, the victim stopped talking to him, he added.

The accused started stalking the victim when she began avoiding him, the official said, adding that an FIR was registered at Pant Nagar police station, following which the arrest was made on Sunday.

"We arrested the accused under section 354d (stalking) and produced him before court where he secured bail," senior inspector from Pant Nagar police station Sanjay Bhalerao said.