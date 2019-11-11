Auto-driver held for stalking woman in Jogeshwari

Mumbai: Jogeshwari police arrested a 34-year-old auto driver for stalking a woman on Saturday. Police said the accused, Amit Chudasama, had once ferried the 25-year-old complainant, a Jogeshwari (E) resident, in his auto from work to home.

He then pretended his phone was switched off and wanted to make an urgent call, and borrowed the woman’s phone handset to make a call and got her number. Chudasama, cunningly, dialled his own number from her phone and disconnected the call quickly.

Chudasama then began calling her daily and harassed her. She blocked his number only to find him standing near her home on November 7. The woman immediately alerted neighbours and locals, he fled.

Two days later, on Nov 9, he returned and did not budge when the woman called out for help. He kept insisting her to unblock his number and chat with him on phone.

The victim then called up the police and Chudasama was picked up from the woman’s residence. He was arrested and booked under IPC section 354D for stalking. He was remanded in judicial custody.